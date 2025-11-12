Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Rules Out Multiple Key Starters

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Sacramento Kings head into a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night desperately needing to get back in the win column. The Hawks, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games and are looking to keep their momentum on the road in Sacramento.

Unfortunately for the Kings, they are set to be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back series, as they have already ruled out two key starters in Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray, with another notable addition to their injury report.

Kings' full injury report vs. Hawks

The Kings have ruled out Zach LaVine (right thigh contusion) and Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury recovery), while listing star center Domantas Sabonis (left ribcage contusion) and key sixth man Malik Monk (left ankle soreness) as questionable.

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have been banged up to start their 2025-26 campaign, and while there are many reasons why they have fallen to 3-8 on the season, their poor health certainly has not helped. Standout forward Keegan Murray has yet to make his season debut. Now, Sabonis is in jeopardy of missing his fourth game of the season, Monk could miss his third, and LaVine is set to miss his second.

With the Kings desperate for a win, they would love to have Sabonis and Monk on the floor, especially already being without LaVine and Murray. However, on the second night of a back-to-back, it would not be shocking if the Kings limit Sabonis as he deals with an injury that has seemingly been affecting his play.

Who's out for the Hawks?

Similar to the Kings, the Hawks are dealing with a substantial injury. The Hawks have ruled out star point guard Trae Young with a right knee MCL sprain, along with Nikola Djurisic with a right elbow sprain. The Hawks have also listed Nickeil Alexander-Walker (low back spasm) as questionable for Wednesday's game.

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Young has already missed the last six games for Atlanta, but the Hawks are 4-2 without him, including consecutive wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers in their last two games. Now, the Hawks are looking to beat their third California opponent in three games on Wednesday night, but the short-handed Kings will do what they can to prevent that.

With both teams dealing with significant injuries, Wednesday's matchup could get interesting, and realistically, there is no reason why the Kings cannot still compete with the Hawks, despite missing Murray, LaVine, and potentially Sabonis.

The Kings and Hawks are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday.

