Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History During Kings vs. Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings officially made Russell Westbrook their starting point guard on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the 37-year-old veteran is trying to prove why he has that spot.

Through the first half of Friday's game, Westbrook has struggled scoring with zero points on 0-3 shooting, but has made up for it with his high-level playmaking. Westbrook has notched eight first-half assists, officially surpassing 10,000 assists through his storied 18-year NBA career.

With 26,379 career points and 10,002 career assists (and counting), Westbrook has now become the first point guard in NBA history to reach 25,000 points and 10,000 assists.

Russell Westbrook becomes the only point guard in NBA history to reach 25K PTS & 10k AST.

Westbrook has always had a case as one of the greatest point guards of all time, and if this does not convince the doubters, then not much else will.

Westbrook's storied legacy

The future Hall of Fame point guard was the 2017 NBA MVP winner, and while he has not won a championship throughout his long career, he is one of the biggest statistical anomalies the league has ever seen. Westbrook made triple-doubles normal, and being eighth on the all-time assist leaderboard and 20th on the all-time scoring list is certainly noteworthy.

Westbrook is now in an exclusive club with Magic Johnson, Mark Jackson, Steve Nash, LeBron James, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, and John Stockton as players in NBA history to reach 10,000 career assists. However, he sits alone with the legendary LeBron James as players to have 10,000 assists and 25,000 points.

𝟏𝟎𝐊 𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐈𝐄 💪



Russell Westbrook recorded his 10,000th career assist, joining Magic Johnson John Stockton, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, LeBron James, Steve Nash, and Mark Jackson as the only players in NBA history to reach the milestone. pic.twitter.com/O8hZFl4nEF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 15, 2025

While many fans doubted his addition to the Kings, and some still do, he has made a huge difference in Sacramento. Heading into Friday's matchup in Minnesota, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through six starts, while shooting 50.6% from the field and 47.2% from three-point range.

Westbrook will always be one of the most disrespected and underappreciated stars in the NBA, and even as he continues to play at a high level at 37 years old, he does not get the respect he deserves.

Sure, Westbrook will never be recognized as the greatest point guard of all time, sitting well behind both Steph Curry and Magic Johnson, but he continues to cement himself as one of the best to ever do it.

