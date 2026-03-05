Why the NBA's Biggest Surprise Is a Huge Win for the Kings

All eyes are on the draft lottery for the Sacramento Kings, as they sit with the worst record in the league with just 19 games remaining. While maintaining their high odds and draft position will likely be the main storyline for the rest of the year, the Kings are quietly getting some help from an unlikely source heading into the offseason.

The Charlotte Hornets have quickly become one of the biggest surprise stories of the NBA, winning six straight games and 16 of their last 19. That's a massive turnaround for a team that started the year 4-14, and they aren't just winning games, they are dominating on a nightly basis.

Hornets have won 6 straight games by 15+ points, the longest streak by any team since the 2017-18 Warriors.



It's tied for the 2nd-longest streak in NBA history.



ht: @Stathead — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) March 5, 2026

So how are the streaking Hornets helping the Kings? Sacramento has an asset that is quiety getting better and better everytime Charlotte wins.

2026 2nd Round Pick

Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In the De'Aaron Fox - Zach LaVine trade, the Kings received three first-round picks, but one of them was not like the other. They brought in the San Antonio Spurs' 2027 pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves 2031 pick, but the Hornets was scoffed at since it was so protected and clearly going to be a future second-round pick.

That's exactly what happened as the Hornets finished 19-63 and ended up with Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick. The pick to the Kings then became the Hornets' 2026 second-round pick, and when Charlotte started out so poorly, it looked like it would be in the 50-60 range of the draft.

But now the Hornets are 32-31, and their second-round pick is slotted at #43 in the upcoming draft. That may not seem like much, but the Kings need all the help they can get . The difference between the a 55th pick, or somewhere around there, is substantial. And it would be surprising for the Hornets to continue to rise in the standing over the final stretch of the season.

Perfect Timing

It's great timing for the Kings, as the upcoming draft not only has star potential at the top of the lottery, but depth and talent throughout all 60 picks. Of any year to have a second-round pick increasing in value, this is the year to do it.

The Kings also still have their own second-round pick, which is currently sitting as the 31st pick of the draft. That gives them two valuable second-day selections that they could use for trade purposes as well.

They could pair the two picks together to try and move up, move one for a future pick that looks like a stronger selection (not that I recommend, but definitely an option), or use them to bring in a proven player instead of take on multiple young prospects.

Either way, it helps Scott Perry and the Kings with their rebuild. It may not be a star asset or one of many like the Oklahoma City Thunder and other teams have, but at least it's something. The Kings should take all the help they can get as they continue the early days of their retooling, and with that in mind, everyone in Sacramento should start rooting for the Hornets.