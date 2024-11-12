Kings Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Roster
The Sacramento Kings have not been a franchise known for their young talent, but G League affiliate Stockton Kings are coming off a league-high 24-win 2023-24 season.
The Kings have funneled in a good batch of young studs through free agency and the draft, looking to repeat their success from last season with new head coach Quinton Crawford.
Stockton has announced their official 2024-25 roster, including the likes of young standouts Boogie Ellis, Drew Timme, Antoine Davis, Terry Taylor, and former first-round pick Skal Labissiere.
The Kings have already opened their 2024-25 G League play, taking a loss to the Phoenix Suns affiliate, Valley Suns, on Monday.
In their season opener, the Kings were led by 28-year-old Skal Labissiere with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Undrafted rookie Isaiah Crawford chipped in 16 points and 7 boards shooting 4-7 from deep, proving why he deserved a two-way contract.
The second-highest scorer in NCAA history, Antoine Davis, dropped 12 points off the bench in the season opener but should be a key piece for this G League squad going forward.
Some of these young studs were standouts for the Kings in their Summer League campaign this offseason, especially Boogie Ellis, who many fans wanted Sacramento to give a roster spot to.
If the Kings face more injuries as the season unfolds, expect to see some of Stockton's top performers earn the opportunity to get time in Sacramento.
With a new-look roster, general manager, and head coach, the Stockton Kings are preparing to make noise in the 2024-25 season with their fresh talent.
