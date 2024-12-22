Kings-Pacers Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have dropped three straight games, falling to 13-16 on the season as they sit stagnant in 12th place in the West. After losing two consecutive games to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kings look to bounce back against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday for the second leg of a back-to-back series.
Playing in a back-to-back amid a cold stretch is certainly not ideal for the Kings, especially against a Pacers squad that likes to get out and run. Sacramento's three games in four days is a huge change from the long break they had before, so Kings fans can only hope that the team is fresh and ready for a competitive game against Indiana.
The Kings-Pacers battle is always interesting, as Indiana star point guard Tyrese Haliburton returns to face his former squad in Sacramento. Kings star center Domantas Sabonis also faces his former Pacers team, but Sacramento's All-Star has been banged up all week.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - QUESTIONABLE (calf)
Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Indiana Pacers:
Isaiah Jackson - OUT (Achilles)
Aaron Nesmith - OUT (ankle)
Ben Sheppard - QUESTIONABLE (oblique)
James Wiseman - OUT (Achilles)
Both the Kings and Pacers are a bit banged up heading into Sunday's matchup. The Pacers are on a three-game win streak and have won four of their last five, while the Kings are heading in the opposite direction. Despite being just 29 games into the season, this feels like a must-win game for the Kings.
The Kings and Pacers tip off at 3 pm PT on Sunday in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!