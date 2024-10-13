Predicting Kings G Keon Ellis' Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings are two games into the preseason, as fans get their first taste of this new-look squad led by six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
While adding DeRozan in the offseason was a significant move, another change to the starting lineup is looking to be just as effective.
After sharpshooter Kevin Huerter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year, 24-year-old guard Keon Ellis took his place in the starting lineup and has been unbelievable since.
Ellis has proven to be one of the best guard defenders in the NBA, and he seems to just be getting started. This is the first season Ellis has entered where he has high expectations, so how will he live up to them?
Here is a look at how Ellis' 2024-25 stat line might shake out:
Predicted Averages: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK, 1.3 TOV, 47.4/38.4/83.8
Ellis makes his mark on the defensive side of the ball, so getting up toward 2.5 stocks per game would be a significant mark for him. He will spend the majority of his time on the court defending the opposing team's best guard, but will still get his opportunities to be effective on offense.
As a starter last season, Ellis shot 40.4 percent from deep and averaged 8.8 points per game. If Ellis can stay that consistent with his increase in touches, he would be a game-changer on both ends.
With the addition of DeRozan, Ellis becomes the automatic fifth option in the starting lineup. Everybody knows that Ellis will make plays on defense, but predicting his offensive output is more of a challenge.
This would be near the ideal stat line from Ellis this season, but regardless of what his averages are, we know he will be making an impact on the floor.
Previous Predictions:
