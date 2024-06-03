All Knicks

Knicks Draft Profile: Tristan da Silva

Tristan da Silva is seen as a first-round pick. Could the New York Knicks take him?

Jeremy Brener

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) sets the offense during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) sets the offense during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
If the New York Knicks want to get someone who can contribute right away in the 2024 NBA Draft, they will likely look for some upperclassmen.

Among the players who could fit that bill is Colorado's Tristan da Silva, who played four years with the Buffaloes.

"A fantastic floor spacer with connective play-making and the ability to plug into multiple positions just screams modern NBA player for da Silva. He can instantly be a really good team defender utilizing his length to play the passing lanes or rotate, wall up at the rim, and handle some of the little things," Rylan Stiles of Draft Digest writes.

da Silva has started all but two games in the past three years for Colorado, where he improved in every season. In his senior year, da Silva averaged 16 points per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from distance. However, he still has areas where he needs to improve.

"da Silva has to improve as a rebounder, becoming more aggressive with his frame at the next level and upping his motor as an on-ball defender when put into actions," Stiles writes. "Should he unlock that level of willingness to stick his nose into things on the glass, it would take his game to the next level defensively and make his offensive play-finishing pop even more."

da Silva is more ready to contribute than other people in his draft class, but that doesn't mean he would necessarily play for the Knicks right away. His age helps, but Tom Thibodeau doesn't like to play rookies many minutes. That being said, having another player who the team can count on, especially considering the amount of injuries that piled up this season, is something the Knicks should welcome if given the opportunity.

Jeremy Brener

