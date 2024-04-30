All Knicks

Knicks' Star Has Dream Come True During Playoffs

The New York Knicks guard has something he's always wanted.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball
Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Life's pretty sweet for Josh Hart right now.

The NBA veteran is one of the faces of the New York Knicks' ongoing playoff surge and is set to start a four-year $81 million contract next season. But Hart fulfilled what's apparently a major goal this week: getting his face on a package of Mike and Ike candy.

Hart revealed his latest accomplishment on his social media feeds, as an appropriately orange box, labeled "Josh Hart 3 Point Mix" will bear his face in the first stage of what will apparently be a multi-pronged campaign.

"My dream has come true!" Hart proudly declared. "Big things coming."

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball
Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hart has hardly hid his love of Mike and Ike, capsule-shaped, fruit-flavored candies. His poor attempt at sneakily helping himself to a few unintentionally interrupted a postgame press conference as the Knicks built a 3-1 lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals' best-of-seven set. After the humorous incident, Hart lobbied to have his face appear on a package of Mike and Ike, and it appears the candy is ready to form a sweet superteam.

The timing of labeling Hart's mix one of the "3 Point" variety: Hart shot a career-worst 31 percent with an extra point on the line during the regular season but has improved to over 46 percent in the four postseason games thus far (12-of-23 over the first three). Hart's rebounding prowess has also come up big, as he pulled in 17 alone during Sunday's crucial Game 4 win at Wells Fargo Center.

Hart and the Knicks have a chance to earn a sweet victory on Tuesday when the first of three chances to clinch a second-round berth will be staged at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks