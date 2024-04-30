Knicks' Star Has Dream Come True During Playoffs
Life's pretty sweet for Josh Hart right now.
The NBA veteran is one of the faces of the New York Knicks' ongoing playoff surge and is set to start a four-year $81 million contract next season. But Hart fulfilled what's apparently a major goal this week: getting his face on a package of Mike and Ike candy.
Hart revealed his latest accomplishment on his social media feeds, as an appropriately orange box, labeled "Josh Hart 3 Point Mix" will bear his face in the first stage of what will apparently be a multi-pronged campaign.
"My dream has come true!" Hart proudly declared. "Big things coming."
Hart has hardly hid his love of Mike and Ike, capsule-shaped, fruit-flavored candies. His poor attempt at sneakily helping himself to a few unintentionally interrupted a postgame press conference as the Knicks built a 3-1 lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals' best-of-seven set. After the humorous incident, Hart lobbied to have his face appear on a package of Mike and Ike, and it appears the candy is ready to form a sweet superteam.
The timing of labeling Hart's mix one of the "3 Point" variety: Hart shot a career-worst 31 percent with an extra point on the line during the regular season but has improved to over 46 percent in the four postseason games thus far (12-of-23 over the first three). Hart's rebounding prowess has also come up big, as he pulled in 17 alone during Sunday's crucial Game 4 win at Wells Fargo Center.
Hart and the Knicks have a chance to earn a sweet victory on Tuesday when the first of three chances to clinch a second-round berth will be staged at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
