Knicks Named Championship Contender

The New York Knicks are championship contenders going into the season.

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots a jump shot over Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a statement or two this summer when re-constructing their roster.

The main message across the moves was that the Knicks weren't content with their roster and wanted to make changes that would lead to some growth. That's why the team traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns while signing Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to extensions, giving the team a core for the foreseeable future.

The trades have CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believing the Knicks are a championship contender going into the season.

"We thought the Knicks were done after pulling off the massive trade for Mikal Bridges. And then they went ahead and made sure everyone knew they were fully going for it all this season after trading for Towns. The Knicks are here to win it all, and nothing less. They have a roster capable of making the Celtics sweat. If they can get through the East, you could put them head-to-head with just about anyone in the West and pick them. This is the kind of excitement the Knicks franchise hasn't had in a really long time. And while there will be a learning curve for everyone involved, New York should be in store for a very long postseason run," Wimbish writes.

While the Knicks are building off of two successful seasons in a row where the team won a playoff series, they have such a different core now that it's basically a new team. None of what happened in the past really matters for this group more than what's ahead. The Knicks have a lot of potential to work with, but they are going to take things one day at a time as the season rolls along, improving their individual games and what they can control as opposed to what is out of it.

If the Knicks can run their own race, they may find themselves at the finish line in first place.

