Former Coach Optimistic About Knicks Rookie
Former Seton Hall Pirates boss Bobby Gonzalez believes that the New York Knicks may have plundered a solid selection with the 58th and final choice of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Gonzalez is the latest to be impressed by the preseason antics of Ariel Hukporti, who has made a strong case to appear on the Knicks' opening night roster as the team continues to restock its depth following expensive trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
While SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley believes that Jericho Sims will still stand as the top spell option for Towns at the five, Gonzalez, one of Hukporti's coaches on BC Nevėžis in Lithuania, says that the productive preseason hints at something bigger.
“He has a chance to be very good in the league. He’s big, has great strength, moves well and works hard," Gonzalez, who also served at the helm of Manhattan College, told Begley. "Obviously because I’m a New Yorker and root for the Knicks I couldn’t be more excited to see him here and follow his progress. I think the Knicks got another good player in the draft.”
Hukporti is currently set to work on a two-way deal but that could be converted as the Knicks seek to stay out of the restrictive second salary apron. In four preseason showings, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in just over 12 minutes a game. Though mostly camped out under the rim, he hit 63.6 of his attempts from the field, second only to Sims.
As the interior situation continues to sort itself out, the German-born Hukporti plans to take advantage of time spent under Towns and continue to get used to the American game.
“I am taking it slowly, step by step,” Hukporti said, per Begley. "It’s my first time really playing in America, living in America, getting used to the coach and getting used to the game. I am trying to take everything step by step and not rushing anything.”
Hukporti is set to be on the bench when the Knicks' 2024-25 season gets underway on Tuesday night in Boston (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
