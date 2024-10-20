Knicks Lose Precious Achiuwa For Several Weeks
The New York Knicks' biggest rival may well be the nightly injury report once again.
New York announced on Sunday that forward Precious Achiuwa would miss at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring. The official timeline is two-to-four weeks for a re-evaluation, further depleting the Knicks' depth after expensive deals for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks open the 2024-25 season on Tuesday in Boston (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Achiuwa left Friday's preseason finale in Washington early and did not return, capping off an exhibition slate that saw him score 9.4 points (on over 46 percent from the field) and 7.2 rebounds (second-best on the team behind Towns) in five showings. The former Toronto Raptor came over to Manhattan last winter in the deal that also acquired OG Anunoby and he proved to be a solid spell option at the five in place the injured Mitchell Robinson and the since-departed Isaiah Hartenstein.
Though viewed as a more traditional forward, Achiuwa was set to be a depth star behind Towns with Robinson out until at least February. Some even felt he could provide size in the starting five after Josh Hart struggled to find a groove over the preseason. Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 49 appearances after coming stateside, returning to New York City after growing up in Queens.
