Kate Hudson Recreates Famous Knicks Scene At World Series
Before the New York Yankees and Liberty engaged in their respective championship runs, the New York Knicks partook in one of the last recent metropolitan title chases ... albeit fictionally.
Actress Kate Hudson made an impromptu sequel to "How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days" while taking in the Yankees' World Series showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers, referencing a scene involving the Knicks.
In the video, posted to the actresses' TikTok page, Hudson asks an unidentified friend if she can "get (her) a soda" during a bases-loaded scenario at Yankee Stadium. Unwilling to miss any of the game, Hudson's friend isn't exactly enthused about the request.
The video references one of the most memorable scenes from Hudson's 2003 rom-com, where her character Andie Anderson attends an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden with love interest Benjamin Barry, portrayed by Matthew McConaughey.
In the closing seconds of the game, Andie, a journalist who is writing an article based on the film's titular concept, pleads with Benjamin to get her a soda. Forced to make multiple trips to the concession stand, Ben misses Latrell Sprewell put up a game-winning shot to defeat the Sacramento Kings.
The fifth and final game of the World Series didn't leave much time for soda trips: seeking to stave off elimination and a Los Angeles celebration, the Yankees jumped out to a 5-0 lead but a brutal fifth inning allowed the visiting Dodgers to tie the game before they finally lost the lead in the penultimate frame.
New York had loaded the bases in the seventh but mustered only one run, leading to its eventual pinstriped demise. That was probably of no consequence to Hudson and her friend, each of whom were decked out in Dodger gear.
Andi and Ben won't be back to MSG soon but the Knicks (2-2) will be back next Friday when they face Milwaukee after a four-game road trip.
