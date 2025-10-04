Report: Knicks Not Considering Trade of Top Reserve Guard
The New York Knicks aren't leaving reserve guard Miles McBride at the trade altar, according to one prominent insider.
Some expect the Knicks to make a trade before the 2025-26 season tips off, one enacted in the name of keeping backcourt depth stars Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet on the roster. If that does come to pass, Ian Begley of SNY notes that McBride likely wouldn't be involved in such a deal.
"Moving McBride would get the job done, but I’d be surprised if New York chose to move him amid the roster crunch," Begley said. "The Knicks really value McBride and key stakeholders believe that they need the fifth-year guard on the roster in order to reach their goals."
"Opposing teams are actually hoping that the Knicks make McBride available," Begley continued. "The 25-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $13 million extension. He’s valued highly by multiple teams around the league. His production, age and contract situation are all attractive. The Knicks also value him highly and have not been entertaining offers to trade at this point, per people familiar with the matter."
Begley said that the other "most direct paths" to making room for the Brogdon-Shamet collaboration involve dealing sophomores-to-be Pacome Dadiet and/or Tyler Kolek, neither of whom has landed a lasting spot in the New York rotation.
McBride, 25, is set to enter his fifth season in Manhattan, arriving in a draft night deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021. The second-round choice out of West Virginia has established himself as a reliable depth star, averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in just under 25 minutes a game, all setting career-highs.
His two-way talents have made him a fan favorite in New York, as Knicks fans gathered at Madison Square Garden and beyond have routinely serenaded him with declarations of his nickname "Deuce" when he touches the ball. McBride got year five off to a strong start, scoring a Knicks-best 12 points off the bench in their victorious preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!