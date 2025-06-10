Knicks Could Poach Division Rival in Free Agency
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to improve the roster, both in small and large ways.
With Precious Achiuwa unlikely to return to the Knicks next season, they are in need of a player who can play both power forward and center. Enter Guerschon Yabusele, who returned to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers last season after a great showing in the Paris Olympics last summer.
Yabusele spoke recently with HoopsHype about his impending free agency and what he is looking for in his new team.
"Now that I’ve been on the team where I played and a lot of minutes too, I want to be in a situation where I can play too," Yabusele said.
"I’m not asking to play 40 minutes a game. That would be crazy. But just to be in the right situation for me, for the team, having a goal that we can achieve and have a bunch of guys looking to the right direction. And if it’s with the 76ers, I’ll be more than happy. This has been a great, great season and time for me. the fans have been showing me nothing but love, even the organization. If I have to go back there, I’d be more than happy. And then if you’ve got to be somewhere else, I’d be happy, too. I just want to be on a team where we compete and we have the same goals."
The Knicks are looking for a coach who will play a larger rotation in the playoffs, and Yabusele could fit the bill. He averaged 11 points per game with the Sixers this past season, proving he can be a contributor in the league.
Yabusele can negotiate and agree to terms with any team when free agency begins on June 30.
