Analyst Calls Out Knicks Star Amidst Ironman Streak
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges played in his 556th consecutive game to start his NBA career in the team's regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets.
It only took six seconds for Bridges to clinch that streak, checking out of the game shortly after the ball was tipped to preserve his energy for the postseason.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger took exception to the way Bridges kept his streak alive.
"Look, we're not here to disparage a guy who suits up for every game in the load management era, but something feels a bit slimy about the way New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges extended his NBA-best games played streak to 556 straight on Sunday," Ward-Henninger writes.
"With the Knicks having locked up the No. 3 seed in the East, there was no need for Bridges or any of the regulars to risk injury in a meaningless game against the Nets. So, while every other starter was inactive, Bridges got into his uniform, took the court for the opening tip and ... immediately fouled someone to get out of the game.
"... Bridges, who hasn't missed a single game since his junior year of high school, deserves all the credit in the world for his durability. But if he's going to suit up for the sole purpose of extending his streak, how about he plays just the first half? That seems like a reasonable compromise."
Technically, Bridges is fulfilling the streak, and it's a rarity to see someone with that much durability in the NBA to the point where it doesn't feel like an asterisk.
At the end of the day, the Knicks felt it was important for him to check into the game, but also keeping the main goal the same, which is staying healthy for the team's playoff run.
