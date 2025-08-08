Analyst Emphasizes Knicks Star's Best Gene
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is arguably the player you want to have with the ball in his hands needing a basket in the final seconds of the game.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz recognized Brunson as the Knicks' best clutch player.
"The 2024-25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson was fantastic at the end of close games last season," Swartz wrote.
"The two-time All-Star scored his 156 clutch points (only one behind Anthony Edwards for most in the NBA) on an impressive 51.5 percent shooting from the field and connected on 42 of his 50 free throws (84.0 percent)."
"A master of spacial awareness, getting defenders on his hip and knowing the right time to pull up for a jumper and/or initiate contact, Brunson has become a stone-cold killer and arguably the most reliable player at the end of games in the entire NBA."
Brunson proved himself often during the Knicks season as one of the most clutch players in the league and that has been a huge asset for New York, especially in the playoffs.
Brunson has led the Knicks to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons with the team, winning at least one series every year.
Last season, Brunson and the Knicks were able to win a second series against the Boston Celtics to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. In that series against the Celtics, the Knicks won late thanks to some clutch moments down the stretch.
The luck ran out for the Knicks during their next series against the Indiana Pacers. Despite leading by double digits late in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Knicks lost to the Pacers in overtime, surrendering control of the series for good. The Pacers went on to beat the Knicks in six games.
Now, Brunson and the Knicks are hoping to prevent that from happening again in hopes of things getting better. If Brunson and the Knicks can take that next step, they could win the franchise's first championship since 1973.
