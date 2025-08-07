Knicks’ Josh Hart Goes Viral for Strange Summertime Snack
One of the biggest controversies in recent New York Knicks memory has received an apparently tasty follow-up.
Shortly after the arrival of his and his wife Shannon's twin sons in 2023, Hart simultaneously amused and disgusted his social media fanbase by asking if anyone had ever "tasted (their) significant other's breast milk." Close friend, fellow Knicks, and "Roommates Show" co-host Jalen Brunson was in the latter camp, humorously telling Hart to "delete [his] number" in the aftermath.
Hart's unusual tastes resurfaced this week after baby product company Frida and Brooklyn-based OddFellows Ice Cream teamed up to create "Breast Milk Ice Cream," offering the frozen product to nationwide buyers. With his mentions packed with news of the product, Hart had to try the dessert for himself and posted his positive review in a collaborative Instagram post made alongside Frida and OddFellows.
"I'm not going to lie, it hits," Hart said. "It hits different. Super sweet, kind of like vanilla with a little bit of saltiness to it. It's very accurate in terms of flavor of breast milk ... It's actually very fine. Make sure you guys get up, go get one. When y'all do that, make sure y'all tweet at me and let me know that y'all like it, because y'all were killing me in the comments and in the mentions that I was tripping, I was bugging, I was all that."
To be clear, Frida and OddFellows' collaboration does not contain actual human breast milk but is meant to simulate the flavor using tradition ice cream ingredients. It seems, however, to have landed the approval of the self-described "trendsetter" Hart, who offered an apology to Shannon with his "salty" detail.
It probably says a lot about the modern Knicks that one of their largest "issues" stems from a humorous social media kerfuffle headlined by Hart. The former Portland Trail Blazer has played a large role in establishing that status quo, developing a sterling reputation for hustle plays and clutch antics that have launched the Knicks to new heights, such as the first showing in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
