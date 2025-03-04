Knicks Forward Due For Contract Extension
The New York Knicks might be hitting the negotiation table this offseason with one of their most important players.
HoopsHype released its most recent ranking for all NBA free agents for the 2026 offseason, and Knicks forward Mikal Bridges came in at No. 14.
"NBA Iron Man who never misses games. Very good defender who can guard multiple positions. Jumper might look a bit funky now but still has to be respected from the outside as a shooter. Solid scorer from the midrange, too," HoopsHype writes.
Bridges, 28, started off slow with the Knicks, but has picked things up in recent months. In his first year with the Knicks, Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. But at times, he has been unable to match the production that warranted him getting traded for five first-round picks over the summer.
Considering the fact that the Knicks mortgaged their entire future just to bring Bridges aboard is a sign that the team is interested in bringing him back on a long-term deal. In fact, there was an expectation that he would re-sign for the long haul once the trade was made over the summer.
It shouldn't be cause for concern that a deal hasn't happened yet, but if the Knicks wait too long, they could bring other teams into the conversation. If the Knicks don't reach a deal this summer, Bridges could be dangled in trade rumors up until the Feb. 2026 deadline because he will be an impending free agent.
That's why it's important for New York to get ahead of the curve while leverage is on its side to bring Bridges back and pair him with Jalen Brunson for many years to come.
