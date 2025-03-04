All Knicks

Knicks Forward Due For Contract Extension

The New York Knicks will be having extension talks soon.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) fights for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) fights for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks might be hitting the negotiation table this offseason with one of their most important players.

HoopsHype released its most recent ranking for all NBA free agents for the 2026 offseason, and Knicks forward Mikal Bridges came in at No. 14.

"NBA Iron Man who never misses games. Very good defender who can guard multiple positions. Jumper might look a bit funky now but still has to be respected from the outside as a shooter. Solid scorer from the midrange, too," HoopsHype writes.

Bridges, 28, started off slow with the Knicks, but has picked things up in recent months. In his first year with the Knicks, Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. But at times, he has been unable to match the production that warranted him getting traded for five first-round picks over the summer.

Considering the fact that the Knicks mortgaged their entire future just to bring Bridges aboard is a sign that the team is interested in bringing him back on a long-term deal. In fact, there was an expectation that he would re-sign for the long haul once the trade was made over the summer.

It shouldn't be cause for concern that a deal hasn't happened yet, but if the Knicks wait too long, they could bring other teams into the conversation. If the Knicks don't reach a deal this summer, Bridges could be dangled in trade rumors up until the Feb. 2026 deadline because he will be an impending free agent.

That's why it's important for New York to get ahead of the curve while leverage is on its side to bring Bridges back and pair him with Jalen Brunson for many years to come.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News