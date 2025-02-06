Analyst Says Knicks, Kevin Durant Wouldn't Mix
Boomer hopes that the New York Knicks torpedo any notion of acquiring current Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
Popular New York sports talk radio host and ex-New York Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason took a break from Super Bowl chatter and jubilation over the Knicks' recent success to convince them out of trading for Durant, whose future has emerged as a popular talking point with the NBA trade deadline approaching.
“I don’t want him here," Esiason said on his WFAN morning program "Boomer and Gio." I don’t want him here at all."
At 36, Durant has proven himself still worth of national hype, averaging just under 27 points a game in his 17th NBA season. But Phoenix's plan centered around Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker has failed to pay major dividends, as the Suns (25-24) sit at the cusp of the Western Conference's Play-In Tournament, holding the penultimate spot entering Wednesday night play.
That has had some wondering if Durant will go championship chasing, as he has been left bereft of a ring since the latter of two with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. Esiason, however, believes that the Knicks have bigger things to worry about than hosting a potential Durant farewell tour.
“Is everybody supposed to bend over backwards for Kevin Durant for him to win another championship? Is that the idea here?" Esiason rhetorically asked. "That means someone on the Knicks is going to sit and lose valuable time they have been playing up to this point."
Despite several new faces stepping in for the heroes of last year's team, the Knicks (34-17) have developed a sterling sense of chemistry and camaraderie as they chase a larger dream. New York currently sits in third place on the Eastern Conference leaderboard behind only Cleveland and Boston thanks to the active group's work.
Esiason lobbied the Knicks to go for a depth star, if they make any move at all, and to be patient for the return of starting five staple OG Anunoby, who has missed the last two games with a foot sprain.
“They have six guys, seven guys that they can legitimately count on...bringing in someone of that stature to the Knicks, I think that upsets the apple card,” Esiason assessed. “There is something to be said about a team that is playing together and likes each other.”
The Knicks' first game after the trade deadline lands on Saturday night when they host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!