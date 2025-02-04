Report: Knicks Interested in Kevin Durant Trade
Never mind a splash: the New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a tidal wave at this week's NBA trade deadline.
Per NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Knicks are on a list of teams that "have a level of interest" in acquiring superstar Kevin Durant. Rumors have mostly connected the current Phoenix Sun to the Houston Rockets, even over the summer, but that the list has understandably grown since then.
"Add Knicks and Heat to this also," Robinson said in a quoted X post, following up on his June report that the Rockets, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks would also be intrigued.
While Chicago and Dallas' own publicized moves have probably dropped them out of contention, the Knicks, Heat, and Rockets would perhaps be sterling destinations for the lasting NBA superstar, whose time in the desert has struggled to live up to its championship aspirations: Phoenix (25-24) is currently the fourth and final team on the Western Play-In bracket despite carrying name-brand talents like Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.
Coming—or, in his case, returning—to New York would create a bit of a full circle moment for Durant, who was previously chosen to headline the Brooklyn Nets' supposed championship chase. To make matters more intriguing, Durant admitted that signing with the Knicks in 2019 was not "the cool thing to" as he joined a pursuit that also added James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
But that triumvirate struggled to stay healthy and linger in lasting contention, leading to its dissolving by the end of the 2022-23 season. Durant was sent to Phoenix for a package ironically headlined by future Knicks acquisition Mikal Bridges. He has since softened his stance on the Knicks, admitting that they were "popping" and "playing well" while carrying a "cool brand" in a February 2024 interview with Boardroom.
Despite the Suns' struggles, Durant has done his part to the tune of 26.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game while shooting over 52 percent from the field. The Knicks won't face the Suns until Apr. 6 at Madison Square Garden, by which point both teams' roster and postseason fates should be sealed. In the meantime, New York briefly hits the road to face the Toronto Raptors in Ontario on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
