OG Anunoby Injury Could Revamp Knicks Trade Plans
Amidst the hullabaloo of one of the most unexpected trades in recent professional sports memory, New York Knicks fans are waiting for a different kind of transaction.
The Knicks lost not only a game on Saturday night but also a vital contributor, as OG Anunoby left the 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain in the second minute of the second half. New York diagnosed Anunoby with a foot sprain and ruled him out for the remainder of the game before the third period let out.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau said in the aftermath that initial x-rays on Anunoby were negative but it'll be tense waiting for the final update on the situation.
The Anunoby injury is perhaps the basketball gods laughing at the best-laid plans of the Knicks (32-17), who have two games remaining before this week's trade deadline. Nearly every rumor attached to the Knicks centered on a center or at least some form of interior help with Chris Boucher, Walker Kessler, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams III among some of the names mentioned.
But if the Knicks endure a medical setback on Anunoby — considering he couldn't finish Saturday's game, it'd be surprising to see him partake in both legs of a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back that ends in Toronto—they'll have to pivot to filling the gap that he potentially leaves behind.
That could start by sealing Mitchell Robinson's metropolitan fate: Thibodeau had a positive update on Robinson's ailment before tip-off against the Lakers, one that provided the brightest bit of clarity yet.
“The controlled contact, you know what’s coming. So you can brace yourself for it," Thibodeau said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "Once you get out of that, where you’re just playing and reacting, that will be the next step. He’s pretty close.”
There are far worse fates if Robinson winds up being the deadline "acquisition" in a deal with the injury report, even if the rotation might have to have a bit of a conversation about three big men with Precious Achiuwa filling in serviceably as the prime spell option for Karl-Anthony Towns and Robinson will hardly fill the offensive void potentially left in Anunoby's supposed absence. Those are conversation that can be had another time because such a departure takes a hammer to the Knicks' championship chances that seem daringly realistic this time around.
New Yorkers know how valuable Anunoby can be to that cause, as the team has no doubt found a new aura of contention since he arrived in December 2023. They also, however, have had to deal with medical interruptions that have stifled metropolitan momentum: Anunoby missed nearly two months with an elbow injury last regular season and later dealt with hamstring issues during the latter stages of the ensuing playoff run.
So, with less than a week to work with, the Knicks may have to pivot to the two-way front, where options are relatively scarce. Chicago's Torrey Craig could be worth looking into but he hasn't played since late December. Oklahoma City's Kenrich Williams, fresh off an impressive double-double off the bench in the Thunder's Saturday win over Sacramento, is another possibility if the Knicks were so inclined.
Sure, such options won't headline Madison Square Garden's marquees but the Knicks have been financially prudent when it comes to their roster revamp, staying under restrictive second tax apron in their transactional activities. That's likely going to keep them out of the big-name discussions, lest they be forced to give away one of their major names beyond Robinson, who status is still up in the air despite his growing health.
So curb the discussions about a Thibodeau/Towns reunion with Jimmy Butler, whose South Beach struggles have almost vanished from the headlines amidst the chaos. This is also no time to take risks on overpriced questions like Bruce Brown or Jerami Grant, who wouldn't even push the Knicks over the title bring as is.
All that and more might be a safe way of saying, beyond a low-cost, low-risk deal (i.e. trading Jericho Sims), an Anunoby injury might tip the trade deadline toward not making a move, no matter how tempting it may be.
While Anunoby pushes the Knicks into a new aura of contention, the fact of the matter is that they're decently equipped to combat the loss of Anunoby. They, at the very least, stayed afloat well enough to capture the second seed on the Eastern bracket last year and that was before they acquired Towns.
Yes, Towns' jumper may be affected the thumb ailment that kept him out for a couple earlier in January, but it's time for the Knicks to hang their hat on their defense, which had done much better in recent efforts, Saturday's visit from the Lakers notwithstanding. In January, the Knicks allowed the second-fewest three point tries in the league and also ranked in the top ten for fewest fastbreak and second chance tallies allowed. Those numbers will be hard to fully maintain but the Knicks are at least better equipped to deal with an Anunoby departure than they were last season.
