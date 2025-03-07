Analyst Slams Draymond Green's Comments on Knicks Star
When New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns missed the team's recent game against the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green had something to say.
“Some would say he didn’t play because Jimmy was in the building," Green said on his podcast. "They said KAT ain’t play because Jimmy came to town.”
Towns and Warriors forward Jimmy Butler were teammates for a brief time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the latter requested a trade after deeming the former as an inadequate teammate trying to compete for a championship.
While Green was trying to create or continue a narrative, that was far from the reason why Towns wasn't in uniform against the Warriors. Towns sat out of the game due to personal reasons, where it was later revealed that he was attending the funeral of a close friend.
Green was then confronted about his remarks in front of reporters.
"Oh, man. That's unfortunate. I'm sorry to hear that. That sucks," Green said.
"But my comments that I made, was that 'people I heard was this. And that's what I heard.' So I do send my well wishes to him and his family. You know, none of us. It's inevitable. We all experience death in one way or another, and we'll all experience it in the same way one day. So it's unfortunate. You never wish that on anybody, but the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis must go on. So I definitely wish them well and wish their family well. And I mean it. You know, we all go through that. And it's never easy for anyone. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis will go on."
Green was then criticized by ESPN analyst Myron Medcalf.
"Hey fellas. I’m not trying to be a life coach but I will say this: Let’s normalize genuine apologies. Because that’s what should have happened here. Draymond stepped way over the line about KAT. But he seems incapable of revealing anything that might look like remorse or empathy," Medcalf tweeted.
Green has been in hot water since the comments were made, adding another situation to a growing list of times the star forward has been in the spotlight throughout his career.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!