What Can Knicks Offer in Kevin Durant Trade?
So long as Kevin Durant's sneakers continue to touch NBA hardwood, observers will likely continue to try pairing him with the New York Knicks.
Set to turn 37 as he enters the final season of a four-season, $198 million contract, Durant's future will be one of the headlining questions of this coming offseason, especially considering the Phoenix Suns' lack of progress in their championship chase: entering Thursday night play, Phoenix (29-33) is 2.5 games out of the Western Play-In Tournament.
With that in mind, four ESPN analysts put forth their best deals for a potential offseason transaction for review by former NBA front office presence Bobby Marks. Andre Snellings put forth a deal involving the Knicks, suggesting they send OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson out west for Durant's services, reasoning that he form a formidable trio with current franchise faces Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
"Their skill sets mesh well and could be enough to help the Knicks take that next leap to join the Celtics and Cavaliers in true contention to win the Eastern Conference," Snellings argued. "They would need to add more depth and size in the offseason, but their offensive foundation and upside would be tremendous."
Durant and the Knicks are almost always paired in hardwood fanfiction when his future is questioned and chances to link them may be running thin if the former is near retirement. A similar set-up in Phoenix, which is also armed with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, has failed to yield any major dividends but the Knicks have been able to win with who they have now.
Knicks fans may feel uncomfortable with parting ways with Anunoby and Robinson, especially after they waited so long for the latter to make his season debut following ankle issues. If the Knicks were able to land a talent of Durant's caliber, Snellings declares it could be well the sacrifice, especially if it comes to pleasing a Suns group desperately seeking some form of stability.
"Anunoby is an elite wing defender, named second-team All-Defense in 2023 and with Booker would form a wing tandem that is excellent at both ends of the floor," Snellings said. "The 26-year old Robinson would give them another young veteran entering his peak seasons capable of contributing to the main rotation of a winning squad. Robinson has had health issues, but when on the court, he is one of the better defensive and rebounding bigs in the league."
Ultimately, however, that wasn't enough to impress Marks, who gave his nod to a deal suggested by Zach Kram, one that sent Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, and a bevy of draft picks.
"While OG Anunoby is probably the best "win-now" player included in the trade, the $176 million left on his contract after this season is a hard no," Marks said. "Brooks can give Phoenix the same production at a quarter of what is owed to Anunoby."
In any event, the Knicks (40-21) will see Durant again when they host the Suns on April 6 at Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!