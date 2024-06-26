Analyst Slams Knicks Blockbuster Trade
The NBA world is reacting to the New York Knicks making a massive trade to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Bridges was dealt to the Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic and a heap of future draft capital, including five first-round picks.
While the trade has been met with overwhelming praise, there are some people who weren't so fond of the move.
"He is not the missing piece to win a championship," ESPN analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said on First Take. "Does he make the Knicks marginally better? Absolutely! Are the Knicks a team right now that can win 53, 54 games? Absolutely! Does [Tom] Thibodeau have any problem with the Villanova guys to coach? No way! ... They got marginally better. He's a nice player."
Russo argues that the Knicks won't advance much further than where they currently are. The injury-ridden Knicks were one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they are still not on the same level as the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Adding Bridges helps and solidifies the Knicks' championship window for the foreseeable future, but it remains to be seen whether this is the move that finally brings the Larry O'Brien trophy back to New York.
