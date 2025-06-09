Analyst Slams Knicks Trade Idea For Kevin Durant
The New York Knicks will go star hunting this offseason as trade rumors begin to heat up.
The Knicks have been linked to both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, arguably the two biggest names of players who could be dealt this offseason.
There's more heat on Durant coming to the Knicks than Antetokounmpo, but ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins isn't fond of the idea of the Phoenix Suns forward coming to the Big Apple.
“There are too many fill-in-the-blanks if you go get Kevin Durant. You’ve got to get the right coach, who’s the coach going to be? That matters,” Perkins said h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“That doesn’t matter with a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo.”
The Knicks could trade for Durant before going out to get a head coach in hopes of getting his insight on the hiring process. But Perkins doesn't think the Knicks should go crazy to get Durant on the roster.
“I wouldn’t go all out. But if I could move a few little pieces to try to get him I would – but I would go all out for Giannis,” Perkins said h/t NBA Analysis Network.
The issue between Antetokounmpo and Durant is the price tag. Antetokounmpo is six years younger than Durant and he has three years left on his contract. Meanwhile, Durant has just one year remaining, so the cost to acquire him isn't as large as Antetokounmpo.
The Knicks are limited with assets after trading six first-round picks last year to acquire both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, so that makes them more likely to target Durant than Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee would insist on picks if it traded Antetokounmpo, where Phoenix would be looking more for win-now players, which New York has more of than picks.
