Anthony Edwards Playfully Shades Knicks Star
Though one now runs with the New York Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards remain in the same Wolf pack.
That was made clear as the latter set some Minnesota Timberwolves history on Thursday night: with 41 points in a 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets at Target Center, Edwards secured his 13th career game with at least 40 in a Timberwolves uniform, swiping away one of the many franchise records Towns holds.
"Shoutout to KAT, man," Edwards said in the aftermath, per Nolan O'Hara of Timberwolves on SI. "He always be texting me. I text him after every game, he text me after every game. Yeah KAT, you second my boy."
Towns made it clear he bore no ill will toward Edwards' accomplishment on his Instagram Story, where he posted a photo of the phone notification of the news from the NBA App, accompanied by an emoji of shaking hands above his former teammate's handle.
Towns and Edwards collaborated for five seasons in Minnesota. Both were No. 1 overall picks amidst Minneapolis' two-decade rebuild, one that culminated in a Western Conference Finals appearance last season. Though things were not meant to last, as Towns was sent to the Knicks in a cost-cutting move late in the offseason, the two have evidently remained close and both will rep their respective squads at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game later this month.
Edwards' latest masterpiece allowed the Wolves (29-23) to take the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference. Behind Edwards' efforts, Minnesota has overcome the medically-induced departures of Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle—the primary yields from the Towns trade—to win seven of their past nine.
Edwards will look to add to his 40-point tallies on Saturday when Minnesota hosts the Portland Trail Blazers (8 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports North).
