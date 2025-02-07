All Knicks

Knicks All-Stars Will Play on Separate Teams

The New York Knicks' All-Star will be separated for the main event in San Francisco.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
One team at the NBA All-Star Game apparently couldn't handle the full firepower of the New York Knicks' magnitude.

It turns out that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will be doing battle at the annual exhibition: the Knicks' All-Star pairing was separated through a draft as the Association introduces a new four-team format. The teams were drafted on Thursday by NBA on TNT personalities during the network's pregame show leading into its traditional doubleheader night.

Brunson was drafted by a team led by Kenny Smith while Towns was chosen by Charles Barkley. Their squads, as well as one assembled by Shaquille O'Neal, will be joined by the winning team of the Rising Stars Challenge game, which will be managed by the trio's TNT colleague Candace Parker.

View the full rosters below ...

(*—elected starter)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) react during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley

  • Karl-Anthony Towns, KNICKS*
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee*
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City*
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver*
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland*
  • Alperen Sengun, Houston
  • Pascal Siakam, Indiana
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
Jalen Brunson, Evan Mobley
Dec 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Kenny Smith

  • Jalen Brunson, KNICKS*
  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota
  • Darius Garland, Cleveland
  • Tyler Herro, Miami
  • Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland
  • Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City
LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) walk off the court during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shaquille O'Neal

  • Jaylen Brown, Boston
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State*
  • Anthony Davis, Dallas
  • Kevin Durant, Phoenix*
  • James Harden, LA Clippers
  • LeBron James, LA Lakers*
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston

Of note, O'Neal's team will feature perhaps the last collaboration between Davis and James after the former was dealt from the Lakers to the Mavericks in the shocking acquisition of Luka Doncic. The two Boston Celtics invited, Brown and Tatum, will play on the same team while the Cavaliers involved were likewise separated: Garland and Mobley will both play on Smith's team but Mitchell will play with Towns on Barkley's.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature the four teams doing battle on a tournament-style showdown, similar to what has transpired in recent National Hockey League equivalents. The main event will be staged on Feb. 16 at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Brunson, Towns, and the Knicks (34-17) have three games before the All-Star hiatus beginning with an anticipated Saturday showdown with Brown, Tatum, and the Boston Celtics (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

