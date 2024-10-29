Knicks Lose Josh Hart, Lead in Loss to Undefeated Cavs
Monday night proved painful for the New York Knicks in more ways than one.
A physical showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden not only failed to land in the hosts' favor, as the visitors prevailed by a 110-104 final, but New York was forced to finish the game without Josh Hart, who asked for a substitute for the final minutes after a collision with Caris LeVert.
Prior to his departure, Hart paired 16 points with 13 rebounds, posting a double-double along with Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points on 3-of-7, 10 rebounds) for the second consecutive game. That and more, however, wasn't enough to give the Knicks (1-2) a win in their first close game of the season.
Cleveland (4-0) remained undefeated despite falling behind by as much as 13, as it was able to claw its way back thanks to a sterling showcase from Darius Garland, who led all scorers with 34 points. Of that tally, 15 came in the final period as the Cavaliers pulled away. Jarrett Allen was right behind him with 15 points and rebounds each while recurring Knicks target Donovan Mitchell scored 24 in his return to the Empire State.
The Knicks will now embark on a four-game road trip, one that begins on Wednesday night in Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
