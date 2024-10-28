Bill Simmons Links Embattled Star to Knicks
Bill Simmons believes that the New York Knicks could contend for a No. 1 pick ... but that's not his love of Boston sports talking.
The longtime sportswriter and pundit pondered the future of current Brooklyn Net Ben Simmons, the embattled top pick of the 2016 draft. While Simmons doesn't see the Knicks and Nets engaging in another trade after previously bartering for Mikal Bridges' fate, he does view the Knicks as a contender for Simmons' services if Brooklyn buys him out at the trade deadline this winter.
“He can handle the ball, he’s a point guard with size, he can get to the rim," Simmons said on the latest edition of his eponymous podcast. “He’s an expiring (contract) at $40.3 million. Could they trade him? I went through every team; I don’t see it ... “I think he has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys … he’s kind of exactly what the Knicks need."
“I’m watching this Ben Simmons thing because if he can prove that he’s healthy over the next three months … either’s he’s a trade or he’s a buyout guy, but I actually think he could have an impact on the playoff race playing 18 to 20 minutes a game for a really good team.”
Ben Simmons has shown fleeting glimpses of why the Philadelphia 76ers made him the top pick out of Kansas but his career has been frequently interrupted by injuries. He's back on the floor with the Nets this year and is averaging 5.7 assists and rebounds each over the first three games. The 28-year-old came to Brooklyn in 2022 as part of the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.
The Knicks could certainly use some depth after the respective deals for Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns left them somewhat depleted. Though plenty have stepped in the early going (i.e. Miles McBride and Cameron Payne), the Knicks have lost interior stalwarts like Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson indefinitely.
New York is no stranger to surprises at the deadline: it previously acquired Josh Hart from Portland in 2022 and turned one of last year's arrivals (Bojan Bogdanovic) into Bridges. Simmons would certainly fit the category. However, health will play a major factor, as the Knicks have learned the hard way over the past dozen months.
