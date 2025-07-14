Knicks Signing Among Best Offseason Moves
The New York Knicks are hoping to get better this offseason and their signings suggest that they can accomplish their goals.
One of the key moves the Knicks have made was signing French forward Guerschon Yabusele, who also has the ability of playing as a small-ball center.
CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin named his top 10 free agency moves so far and placed the Knicks signing Yabusele at No. 10 on his list.
"The Knicks didn't have to do much this offseason. Find a coach, which they finally did in Mike Brown, who will hopefully diversify and somewhat speed up the offense, and pick up a couple bench players to put some depth behind one of the best starting lineups in the league. Mission accomplished there, as well," Botkin wrote.
"... This is a 14-and-7 guy per 36 minutes, and his 50/38 shooting splits give the Knicks some breathing room in lineups where he potentially plays in place of Josh Hart as the shooter defenses can't ignore."
"No matter what lineups he's a part of, Yabusele is a quality bench guy who can shoot and defend, even above his weight class, which means Brown should be able to lighten the starters' loads without much, if any, falloff."
Other players included in Botkin's favorite transactions of the offseason included John Collins, Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Lonzo Ball, Dorian Finney-Smith, Norman Powell, Cam Johnson, Desmond Bane and Kevin Durant.
Yabusele, 29, averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line last season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
It remains to be seen how Yabusele will be used in the Knicks rotation by new head coach Mike Brown, but the Frenchman gives New York the opportunity to play many different styles.
