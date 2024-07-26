Knicks Depth Star Returns to Action
Here comes McBride down a new brand of aisle, much to the delight of the New York Knicks.
In video shared by trainer Juwan Staten, Knicks guard Miles McBride was shown to be training in Spain. While such a Spanish Inquisition is hardly out of the ordinary, it's an inspiring sign for anyone concerned about the Knicks depth: McBride under went a procedure to repair a damaged two earlier this summer but appears to back in action after just about a month's passing.
The reveal of McBride's injury perhaps carried an aura of macabre irony: the third-year man was one of several relievers that stepped up in the midst of several devastating injuries to headlining talents.
In an expanded role, McBride, already well-regarded for his defense, set career-bests in almost every major category, including more than double his career scoring average from 3.0 to 8.3. He upped that to 11 points a game during the Knicks' postseason run, which opened with a 21-tally out put from "Deuce" in the conference quarterfinal opener against Philadelphia.
Showing up in Spain is one of McBride's first appearances on a camera since he showed up at a basketball clinic in his native Cincinnati in a walking boot. In a statement announcing the procedure, the Knicks expected him to resume basketball activities by the end of the summer. Returning to the floor before July lets out could hint that he's ahead of schedule.
It has been an intriguing offseason for McBride, who has been included in countless mock trades among amateur and professional observers alike. Some felt that he would've been financial cannon fodder in the deal that brought Mikal Bridges in from the Brooklyn Nets while the additions of Tyler Kolek and Cameron Payne were also viewed as foreboding for his metropolitan future.
"(The Knicks) had no interest in including McBride in Mikal Bridges deal," SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley said shortly before the Knicks added Mamadi Diakite to the package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic and five future first-round picks. "(They) have said this offseason that they view McBride as an off-ball guard who can also handle the ball."
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!