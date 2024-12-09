Breaking Down Knicks Salary Cap Situation Amid Trade Season
It's still unclear whether the New York Knicks will push for a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline. There are plenty of names expected to be available, with the team in need of bench talent.
Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have been good backup guards, however, the center position has lacked with Mitchell Robinson out until January. The Knicks must find a durable and reliable backup center for Karl-Anthony Towns. The keyword is 'durable.'
If New York were to swing a trade for bench talent, the organization would have to make sure salaries match. In this case, it's likely that Robinson and/or Precious Achiuwa, plus other Knicks reserves would get traded. There are plenty of possibilities.
The Knicks' salary cap combined with their timeline makes things tricky. There is zero chance New York trades any of its starters for obvious reasons. Towns and Mikal Bridges were recently acquired, and no explanation is needed for Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby. That leaves it to the bench to get traded for depth if talks materialize.
According to Spotrac, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA in total cap ($188.4 million) and 20th in cap space (-$47.8 million). That puts them over the first apron by $10.2 million with $580,872 in second-apron space.
The first apron puts a few restrictions on a trade. Teams that make a trade over the apron must match the salaries within 110% of what is outgoing. Teams over the salary cap but under the first apron have a much easier rule at 125%.
The Knicks are also unable to sign players off of waivers who are getting paid above the mid-level exception. Essentially, the Knicks will need to trade Robinson and/or Achiuwa to acquire anyone involved in Knicks trade circles: Jonas Valaniuncas, Steven Adams, etc.
Walker Kessler is a potential target and would be the only player the Knicks could technically trade for without giving up Robinson and Achiuwa. However, the Jazz would not settle for reserves as he's too valuable for New York to not give up significant assets.
If the Knicks don't stay quiet and prefer to move Robinson even amid his return in January, they'll likely have to give him up. Robinson is making $14.3 million this season, while Achiuwa wouldn't be able to get traded until Dec. 15 due to his new deal one-year, $6 million deal signed over the summer.
