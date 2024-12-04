How NBA Cup Group Win Affects Knicks' Schedule
The New York Knicks' holiday travel is set to take some unique turns.
New York has another chance to play for a Vegas vacation after Tuesday night's win, which secured them first place in East Group A as part of NBA Cup pool play. The Knicks capped off a perfect quartet with a 121-106 victory over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden, guaranteeing a return trip to the in-season competition's knockout round.
While undoubtedly at least somewhat excited over the prospect of in-season glory, Knicks fans likely have an interest in the road ahead, win or lose.
Last year's visit (which saw them secure a wild card berth before bowing out in the opening round) created a bit of an anomaly in the Knicks' schedule: after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals, they lost a de facto conference third-place game in Boston, the home of the eventual postseason champions.
For a brief period, the Knicks were cursed with a 42nd road game but the NBA eventually rectified the situation by moving a road game against the woebegone Detroit Pistons to MSG as a way of balancing the schedule, even if it meant dealing with extra matchups against conference leaders Boston and Milwaukee.
What's known for sure this time around is that the Knicks hold the second seed on the Eastern portion of the knockout bracket. They were one of two undefeated Eastern teams in pool play along with the aforementioned Bucks, though the latter secured the top seed with a better point differential in the group quartet.
Landing the second seed, however, does allow the Knicks to host their quarterfinal game this time around. They'll face the third-ranked Atlanta Hawks, who won East Group B with a 3-1 record, on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks and Hawks previously on Nov. 6, with the latter taking a 121-116 decision thanks in part to an early career night from the most recent No. 1 draft pick, Zaccharie Risacher.
The winner of the Knicks-Hawks matchup will face winner of the top-ranked Bucks' tilt against the wild card Magic, who used their own point differential to secure the top runner-up spot. The semifinals (held on Dec. 14) and championship game (Dec. 17) will be held in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The full schedule, including Western Conference matchups and dates, can be viewed in its entirety below.
The NBA has also already announced what will occur should the Knicks fall in the quarterfinal: either way, they'll be on the road again, so as to once again even up their schedule. They'll face the loser of the Bucks-Magic clash in such an event: if the Knicks and Magic fall, they'll do battle in Central Florida on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. ET. If it's a consolation date with the Bucks, the game moves to Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
View the full list of established consolation games here.
Several regularly scheduled games still sit between the Knicks and their potential Vegas run, beginning with Thursday's visit from the Charlotte Hornets (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Knockout Round Schedule
Tuesday, December 10
(4) Orlando @ (1) Milwaukee, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
(4) Dallas @ (1) Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, December 11
(3) Atlanta @ (2) KNICKS, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
(3) Golden State @ (2) Houston, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, December 14 (@ Las Vegas, NV)
Semifinal No. 1, 4:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Semifinal No. 2, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Tuesday, December 17 (@ Las Vegas, NV)
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
