Knicks Face Win-and-In Game in NBA Cup
The New York Knicks are set to play in their fourth and final Emirates NBA Cup game tonight against the Orlando Magic, and the team has a simple message for the matchup: win.
At 3-0 in group play coming into tonight's game, the Knicks can clinch East Group A with a win over the Magic. It's the only way the Knicks can qualify for the knockout round.
The Magic are also win and in after beating the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets en route to a perfect start to their NBA Cup. However, with a +60 point differential, the Magic can also qualify as the Eastern Conference's Wild Card if they win the point differential tiebreaker over the East Group B runner-up, whether it be the Milwaukee Bucks or the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks started off their NBA Cup journey with a convincing 12-point win against the 76ers. However, they have come down to the wire in their games against the Nets and Hornets, winning both of those games by a combined three points. Those close outcomes could come back to bite them in the butt when it is all said and done. It's why they have to win tonight rather than maybe lose by a little.
The Magic have been the best team in the entire tournament through three games. Winning all three of their games by double digits has put them in prime position to win the group if they can find a way past the Knicks tonight. They certainly present a massive challenge for the Knicks as they look to play spoiler on the road at Madison Square Garden.
Tipoff for tonight's game between the Magic and Knicks is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TNT and streamed on Max.
