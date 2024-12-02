All Knicks

Jericho Sims Opens Up About Role With Knicks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims plays an underrated role for the team.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after a dunk by center Jericho Sims (20) against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims is in his fourth season with the team, and he has evolved from developmental project to fringe rotation piece.

It's the final year of his deal, so Sims has a little more to prove this season so that he can earn a contract beyond 2025.

Sims spoke about how his role has changed over the years and what is expected of him this season.

“Growing up, I’ve done different things," Sims said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I’m a pro basketball player and I think that’s what people tend to forget. Guys can do certain things that maybe they aren’t exposed to as much throughout the game because that’s not their role at the time. So that’s all it is. Obviously, our offense is already really good, so me coming in—my mentality is just to work as hard as I can and check off all the boxes and knock down my assignments and whatnot. Whether that’s defensively or getting guys open—I like to set hard screens for [Brunson] when he’s in the game.”

If Sims can figure out a way to carve out a role for the team when Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson return, he could be with the Knicks beyond the season. For now, he's a placeholder until those guys come back, and Achiuwa is inching close to his return, but Sims can still add value and he hopes to prove his worth to the team.

Sims and the Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Orlando Magic in the team's final Emirates NBA Cup game before the knockout round. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on TNT.

