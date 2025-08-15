Can Knicks Crack 50 Wins Again?
The New York Knicks are seeking their third consecutive 50-win campaign in the upcoming season.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes the Knicks will accomplish that by winning 51 games for the second year in a row.
"Every member of the New York Knicks lineup that led (by a massive margin) the league in total minutes last season (Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns) is back," Bailey wrote.
"That alone should have Knicks fans encouraged about the possibility of a second straight 50-win season, but that's not all.
"New York also added Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson to a bench that includes Mitchell Robinson. That should lead to meaningful improvement over last season's second unit."
While 51 wins is promising, it's actually slightly under the team's projected win total of 53.5 wins. Bailey explains why he feels the Knicks won't reach that number.
"So, why are the Knicks predicted to finish below their over-under this season? Well, think back to caveat in the intro. There are only so many wins to go around, and being higher than consensus on one team might mean shaving a win or two off other teams," Bailey wrote.
"That and what feels like a small likelihood of New York being as healthy as it was last season made the Knicks one of the victims of the finite leaguewide win total."
The Knicks might not have the same stroke of injury luck, but they are also a deeper team than they were a year ago. That should count for something.
The Knicks depth should be able to help carry them throughout the season, possibly winning more games in a less crowded Eastern Conference that won't see Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton or Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum for a while, possibly the entire year.
With each of the last two Eastern Conference champions playing the season without their top player, the Knicks could have the opportunity to win more games and get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
