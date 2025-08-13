Knicks Insider Makes Case for Veteran's Return
The August portion of NBA free agency has been quiet all across the league. Teams are attempting to pick through the bones in filling out their rosters with the journeymen and veterans that were passed over during peak signing season, and the New York Knicks are no different.
They still have a vacant veteran's minimum contract to throw at one more body to fill out the fringes of their rotation, and while they reportedly looked at Ben Simmons the hardest, his several weeks-long stall has resulted in other role players starting to attract the Knicks' wandering eyes.
New York's already re-upped their talented starting lineup for at the next few seasons, and their activity at the start of the free agency window provided some padding to the top-heavy rotation. Now that they look like an even stronger version of last season's Eastern Conference Finalists, they're examining remaining contributors who can push them over the edge, and one familiar name keeps coming up in conversation.
The Knicks let go of several role players at the end of last season, but no one besides Landry Shamet has gotten much buzz regarding a return. He emerged into a favorite of former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in his single season in New York, eventually breaking into the playoff rotation as a shooter and energy guy off of the bench.
Now, amidst the slowing Simmons storyline and the lack of general options, he's gaining steam as the team's most likely final free agent.
"There's still mutual interest there, [Landry] Shamet and the Knicks," SNY's Ian Begley said on "The Putback." "If I'm guessing, it ends up with Shamet getting one of those spots...I think it'll end up that way, unless there's a change in thinking.
"I think there's a lot of support internally for bringing Shamet back, I think there's a lot of respect for what he did last year, with that shoulder injury, getting back on the floor, impacting things in the postseason when he came back in the rotation after not being in it for so long. There's a comfort with Shamet, respect for Shamet in that locker room, so I would assume that he'd be back."
The Knicks have largely prioritized backcourt ball handling in most of the free agents they've explored, but the familiar Shamet can still play his role without disrupting anyone else's rhythm. The spot up-shooting guard demonstrated how he can fit in last year, and the momentum surrounding a potential reunion is based in experience that New York seem eager on building off of.
