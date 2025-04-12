Can Knicks Star Make All-NBA First Team?
Karl-Anthony Towns has emerged into one of the best players in the NBA during his first season with the New York Knicks.
Towns has arguably had his best season yet playing closer to home, and he is likely to make his third All-NBA team this season.
He has a case for the All-NBA First Team as one of the best big men in the league, but Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks Towns will ultimately end up on the Second Team.
"Remember early in Towns' career when folks wondered aloud whether he was a good-stats, bad-team type of player? Well, he's since blossomed into a really-good-stats, really-good-team contributor. He's averaging 24.4 points on 52.6/42.1/82.7 shooting, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists on a Knicks squad that should soon clinch the East's No. 3 seed," Buckley writes.
Towns is joined on the Second Team by Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley, Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Could Towns find his way onto the First Team? Sure, but it would be hard to unseat any of the five players that Buckley predicted.
Donovan Mitchell has been the driving force behind the Cavaliers' ascent to the No. 1 seed in the East, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the First Team for the past six seasons while continuing to perform at such a high level. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is probably the Most Valuable Player in the league, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic may be having the best season ever for a player who won't win the MVP award.
Perhaps Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is the one who could be unseated, but he has led his team to 60 wins this season and dominated Towns' Knicks every step of the way.
It probably won't happen for Towns this year, but it's something he can work towards in the offseason.
