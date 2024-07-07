Could Knicks Sign Clippers Center?
The New York Knicks are still looking to replace Isaiah Hartenstein at center in free agency after he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Most of the league's centers were quick to come off the free agency big board after Hartenstein signed as he was the first domino to fall. However, one of the dominoes yet to move is Daniel Theis, who faces free agency after his season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Theis, 32, played 59 games for the Clippers this past season, averaging 6.3 points per game. He could have had a chance to return to the Clippers, but they opted to sign Kai Jones and Mo Bamba, effectively eliminating any path for Theis to return to Los Angeles.
So, could he change coasts and come to New York?
Theis has reportedly received some interests from teams in the NBA and overseas, but he has yet to make a decision. The Knicks haven't been reported to be involved in negotiations for Theis, but it might be in their best interest to make a phone call to his agent.
Theis was the starting center for the Boston Celtics in their 2019-20 campaign when they made the Eastern Conference Finals, so he isn't too far removed from playing a big role for one of the best teams in the NBA.
Theis won't need to start for the Knicks, but he could hypothetically do so. He hasn't been a consistent starter since the 2021-22 campaign with the Houston Rockets, but it's a role he could eventually step into.
More than likely, if he were to join the Knicks, he would be a backup for Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting five before Hartenstein took over.
Theis could be a productive depth piece in the frontcourt rotation for the Knicks, providing spacing as a potential 3-point shooter and rim protection on the defensive side of the ball.
Theis is likely to join a team that isn't the Knicks this season since New York hasn't kicked the tires yet on a potential signing. However, it's an idea the Knicks should explore given the current state of affairs.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!