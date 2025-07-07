Derrick Rose Shares Update About Former Knicks HC's Future
Former New York Knick Derrick Rose sees a blooming future for the organization's past and present.
Serving as the grand marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series' Chicago Street Race gave Rose an opportunity to comment on the metropolitan developments, ones that bid head coach Tom Thibodeau farewell in favor of Mike Brown. Rose, of course, was a longtime protege of Thibodeau's, especially in Chicago, which hosted his 2011 MVP campaign.
In video from Steven Taranto of CBS Sports, Rose called the situation "crazy" but remarked that Thibodeau is doing well in the wake of the unexpected ousting, especially with eight-figure checks still coming his way since the Knicks fired him before his contract expired.
"He's good, he's good," Rose said with a laugh on Sunday. "You can't be mad when you're walking away with $30 million. You can't get too sorry for him! But he's in good spirits."
Rose further commented that, with his point guard successor Jalen Brunson "still balling" in Manhattan, "everybody wins" in the situation. New York has reportedly tabbed Brown as Thibodeau's successor and has gotten to work bolstering the bench with the reported signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.
Thibodeau's last watch placed the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter-century and expectations will be high than ever with several reliable contenders shipping off their assets while New York's headliners remain mostly untouched.
On Sunday, Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago, where he and Thibodeau collaborated for five seasons, including the aforementioned MVP tour. The two would reunite for further endeavors in Minneapolis and Manhattan, the latter of which saw Rose enter the discussion for the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year vote. The top pick of the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis announced his retirement last September after closing his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and is set to have his No. 1 retired by the Bulls organization.
