Pistons Playoff Matchup Could Test Knicks
The New York Knicks could find themselves facing the Detroit Pistons in a potential first-round playoff matchup.
The series would pit the Knicks as the favorite against the upstart Pistons, who haven't won a playoff game since George W. Bush was president.
The Pistons have made up for lost time this season, surging from 14 wins last year to a winning record thanks to the addition of some veterans and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III, who covered the Pistons last season and the Knicks this year, believes New York would win a series, but it won't be easy.
"There are two reasons the Pistons could fall short to a healthy Knicks team: turnovers and proven talent," Edwards writes.
"Detroit turns the ball over a lot, and that could intensify in a playoff setting. One thing you don’t want to let the Knicks do is get easy buckets. A healthy New York team plays at a slow pace, and that’s part of why teams find themselves with a chance to beat the Knicks despite their absurd efficiency when Brunson is playing. As for proven talent, the Pistons have talented players, but they are young. New York has proven talent in its starting lineup, and its players have played in big moments. That’s not nothing."
"The Knicks would likely win this series in six or seven games, but they’d all be tough. And again, that is assuming Brunson is at least at 80 percent. I’m not sure the Knicks can win any of these series without Brunson."
The Pistons have one of the league's best defenses, which has been an issue for the Knicks throughout the entire season, but the playoff atmosphere gives New York the edge, and the team needs to take advantage of that.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!