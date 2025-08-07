Knicks Legend to Present Dwight Howard at Hall of Fame
New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is set to crash the paint party one last time.
Ewing will pave the final steps of the Hall of Fame journey for one of his interior successors: the legendary Manhattanite will serve as one of the presenters for Dwight Howard when the Orlando Magic icon is immortalized in next month's induction ceremony alongside Ewing's fellow former Knicks Carmelo Anthony and Billy Donovan.
Though Howard, an interior standout on both sides of the ball, hardly needs any introduction, a series of interior legends will herald his Springfield arrival: Ewing will be joined at the mike by fellow rebounding enforcers and HOF residents Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman and Dominique Wilkins.
Ewing, who currently holds an ambassadorial role with the Knicks, and Howard have a special connection, having collaborated in Orlando early in the latter's NBA career. Howard was the last of three high school entrants to land top pick honors next to Kwame Brown and LeBron James upon his Association arrival in 2004.
Ewing, joined the Magic as an assistant coach under Stan Van Gundy brother of his former Manhattan supervisor Jeff, in 2007. He previously spent the final season of his own Hall of Fame career in Central Florida after his divorce from the Knicks at the turn-of-the century.
With Ewing in tow, Howard became the first, and to date only, man to win three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year titles and one of four to have three overall (next to four-time winners Rudy Gobert, Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace).
Under their shared watch, the Magic reached the 2009 NBA Finals, defeating the defending champion Boston Celtics along the way. During the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard broke Ewing's Finals record for most blocks in a single game, one that had stood for 15 years. To date, both Ewing and Howard rank in the all-time top 30 in both blocks and rebounds after their illustrious careers.
Both Howard and Ewing left the Magic after the 2011-12 season, respectively moving onto the Lakers and Charlotte Bobcats. Howard would linger in the NBA through 2022, winning a championship during the second of three stints with the Lakers in 2020.
In addition to his individual honor, Howard (along with Anthony) will also be inducted as a member of the 2008 United States men's national basketball team, which won gold at the Beijing Olympics after a disappointing bronze run in the prior edition in Athens.
