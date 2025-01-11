Knicks Honor Former Center in Return to MSG
For one night only, New York Knicks fans got to cheer for Isaiah Hartenstein en route to a win at Madison Square Garden again.
Hartenstein nostalgics were the only thing that the Knicks had going for them on Friday night, as the center and his new friends on the Oklahoma City Thunder laid down the biggest beating Manhattan has been dealt this season: with their 15-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday in Cleveland, the Thunder earned a 126-101 triumph, its second win over the Knicks in seven days, at MSG.
Friday marked Hartenstein's first game under MSG's iconic rook and banners since his two-year tenure with the Knicks ended by signing a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder. Before things got out of hand, the Knicks honored Hartenstein's time in New York with a video tribute on MSG's videoboard, which can be viewed below.
Prior to tip-off, Hartenstein received a mostly positive reception when he was announced along with the rest of the Oklahoma City starting five.
Though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (39 points, 15-of-21 from the field) and Isaiah Joe (31 points off the bench) stole the show, Hartenstein did his part with nine rebounds, six assists, and two blocks and steals each. It's another sterling showing in what has been a career-best season, one where he's averaging over a dozen points and rebounds.
While the Knicks have succeeded in the interior with Karl-Anthony Towns stepping in for Hartenstein and the injured Mitchell Robinson as the starting five, the former's return reminded New York of its depth--or lack thereof. Hartenstein stepped into the primary unit when Robinson went down and kept last year's playoff push afloat.
The Knicks' current lack of depth was all-too-prominently on display on Friday: beyond Joe's breakout, Oklahoma City's reserves outrebounded New York's 23-15 and hosting backups struggled to stem the offensive bleeding. Despite the return of Miles McBride after a five-game absence, the Knicks' top second backcourt men (McBride, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet) shot a combined 9-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-13 from three-point range.
All that and more led to the Knicks' fourth loss over the last five games, as well as another no-show against an elite opponent. Beyond two wins over the severely shorthanded Orlando Magic, New York hasn't defeated an opponent currently stationed in its conference's top six since a blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 25.
A chance to end that streak lands on Sunday when the Knicks (25-14) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
