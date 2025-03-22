Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are back at home to take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden for their next game.
With the matchup on the horizon, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Tyrone Montgomery to learn more about the team from the nation's capital and its current state of affairs.
The Wizards have looked strong since the trade deadline. What’s been the biggest reason behind their success?
The veteran presence has had a major impact on the Wizards. Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton has had a lot of success in this league and they know what it takes to win.
What’s one thing people should know about the Wizards that cannot be found in a box score?
The chemistry is at an all-time high. They understand and recognize they are in a rebuild but they also know they have the talent now that will lead them to success in the future.
With March Madness underway and the Wizards bound for a top pick, what prospects are you keeping an eye on?
As the Wizards are expected to have a top three pick, the only players that they have a radar on are Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey.
If the Wizards win this game, what would be the reason why?
Biggest reason the Wizards may win is because of Alex Sarr. He seems to have unlocked and figured something out offensively and that has been a huge factor for the Wizards.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Knicks should win. While the Wizards have had some success during their seven game road trip, they may be running out of gas. They need to lose anyway to control their way to the number one pick
