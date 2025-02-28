Former Lakers Center Could Sign With Knicks
The New York Knicks are just days away from needing to finalize their potential playoff roster.
The Knicks can fill their final roster spot at some point this weekend, and there are a few candidates who fit the bill.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III listed former Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood as an option for the Knicks to sign.
"Wood is probably the highest-upside swing available," Edwards writes.
"When healthy, the 29-year-old is a seriously-skilled big man who hovers around 37 to 38 percent from 3, can put the ball on the floor, create his own shot and is a good lob threat. Wood is not a game-changer defensively, but he has rim-protecting moments here and there and can rebound OK.
"The problem is that Wood hasn’t been healthy all year. He started the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, was unable to play after undergoing knee surgery and was waived two weeks ago."
On top of that, the Knicks may not benefit from Wood this season, which is the goal in signing a 15th player at this time.
"New York doesn’t need Wood now. It has Karl-Anthony Towns, Precious Achiuwa, Ariel Hukporti and, soon enough, Robinson. Wood could continue to rehab, though, if he’s not nearing a return and perhaps be ready around playoff time. From a talent perspective, Wood is worth taking a flier on. He can put the ball in the basket. His health, though, is a big question going forward," Edwards writes.
On paper, it's a fit that makes sense. However, all of the variables floating around for the Knicks don't have a lot of plausibility together.
This is a fit that could make more sense over the offseason, but for now, it doesn't seem like the paths will cross.
