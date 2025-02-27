All Knicks

Knicks Could Trade For Bulls PG

The New York Knicks could look to trade for one Chicago Bulls veteran in particular.

Feb 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have a few players on one-year deals that may not return to the team next season.

This should prompt the Knicks to look in free agency or the trade market to try and find some more long-term options for the 2025-26 campaign.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that Chicago Bulls point guard Jevon Carter makes sense for the Knicks to acquire in a trade.

"New York could also be on the hunt for two-way reserves. Carter, admittedly, has seldom looked the part over two seasons in Chicago, but when he was on winning teams in Milwaukee, he paired tenacious point-of-attack defense steady outside shooting and dependable ball control," Buckley writes.

Carter, 29, has a player option for next season, so if he accepts it, the Knicks would have to acquire him in a trade. If not, free agency would be the route. However, the Knicks aren't expected to have a ton of wiggle room in free agency, so a trade may be the most ideal direction for New York to go in.

Carter has fallen out of the rotation for the Bulls this season, appearing in just 27 games for the Bulls. He has only played more than 10 minutes in a game five times this season as the Bulls look to play younger guards more minutes.

Carter's struggles to see the court will likely have him accepting that player option, which would help the Knicks' chances to acquire him.

Carter is a defense-first point guard, so he would fit right in with Tom Thibodeau's system and mindset. Considering the Knicks have struggled on defense this season, Carter could be a welcomed addition for New York's backcourt next year.

