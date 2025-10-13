Former NBA Champion Didn't Like Playing With Knicks
It's been nearly 15 years since Timofey Mozgov put on a New York Knicks jersey, but he's taking a trip down memory lane.
Mozgov recently appeared on the "Jao Mile" podcast and spoke about his time with the Knicks from 2010-11.
“I like the team. It was fun to play, and there was really good people on the team; they really take care of me,” Mozgov said. “But still, you walk at the middle of the city where you have apartments that cost 10 million dollars, and right next to it is a bag of trash, just 10-15 bags of trash. It’s crazy. They say they clean it right now, but it’s always dirty.”
Mozgov Opens Up About Knicks Tenure
Mozgov was playing with Khimki, a basketball club in Moscow, when he went undrafted in the 2008 NBA Draft. He signed with the Knicks two years later and played the first 34 games of his career with New York.
Mozgov was included in the blockbuster trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks in the middle of his rookie year. In the full deal, the Knicks received Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams and Corey Brewer, the Nuggets acquired Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Mozgov, three future draft picks and a swap and the Minnesota Timberwolves ended up with Eddy Curry and Anthony Randolph.
From there, Mozgov spent four years with the Nuggets before heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014-15 season to team up with LeBron James. Mozgov became the first Russian-born player in NBA history (along with teammate Sasha Kaun) to become a league champion.
After his run with the Cavs, Mozgov signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, but only played in 85 games across two seasons under that deal. He finished his playing career back in his native Russia and hasn't played since 2022.
Mozgov definitely had brighter moments throughout his career after being traded by the Knicks, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see him express an unfortunate development in New York.
Perhaps if he stayed with the Knicks longer, he would have a different opinion, but things shook out the way it was supposed to. Mozgov went on to have a successful career in the NBA and may not have achieved as much if he stayed with the Knicks beyond his rookie season.
