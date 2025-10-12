All Knicks

Mikal Bridges Explains Knicks Changes Under Mike Brown

The New York Knicks will operate differently under head coach Mike Brown.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is leaving his staple on the roster during training camp.

The team is adjusting slowly but surely to Brown's system, but it isn't rocket science. Mikal Bridges spoke about why he is a fan of Brown's going into the season and what he appreciates from his new head coach.

New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges
Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte Divincenzo during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

"Just being on guys, holding guys accountable, preaching everything every single day. Him and his coaches – they all run a tight ship. You could tell that whatever we’re doing out there, they’re all on the same page, no matter what the situation is. And that’s a lot of credit to him because I think he’s the main leader, the vocal leader of his crew, and for everybody to be on the same page, it makes it easier for us players when they talk to us because any coach I talk to, you’re going to hear the same thing," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“So it’s been great, man. I love how he pushes us. Accountability. A couple plays, if he feels like you’re not doing the right thing, he’s going to let you know and why wouldn’t you want that? In the moment, some guys might be a little upset about it. But we’re going to get to where we’re going to get to. He’s ain’t going to be Mr. Nice Guy. He got to hold people accountable. He doesn’t do it in a disrespectful way. He wants greatness out of everybody. And just being accountable is great.”

Brown Keeps Bridges Accountable

The Knicks are going to need several people to step up to the plate in order for the team to get past the Eastern Conference Finals this season. The depth New York acquired in the offseason is enough to compete for a championship, but Brown will be tasked with keeping that group honest.

If Brown can hold his players accountable, the Knicks will be in position to compete with the best teams in the league. That should give them a chance to go deep into the playoffs.

The Knicks appear to be making the right adjustments from Tom Thibodeau's era to Brown, so that should put the team on the right track going into the season. It will be a work in progress over the next couple months to get fully comfortable, but once that sets in, the Knicks could be the most dangerous team in the NBA.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News