Former Knicks Assistant Hired as Coach
A former New York Knicks assistant has found his way back to a head coaching job.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach.
The move comes after the team fired J.B. Bickerstaff despite coaching the team into the second round of the playoffs last month.
Atkinson, 57, had a long playing career overseas that spanned 14 years, but he returned stateside when the Knicks gave him a job as an assistant coach under Mike D'Antoni in 2008. Atkinson worked under him for his entire tenure until D'Antoni resigned shortly before the 2012 playoffs. D'Antoni went off to coach the Los Angeles Lakers while Atkinson stayed on the east coast, joining Larry Drew's staff with the Atlanta Hawks.
Atkinson stayed with the Hawks for four years until the Brooklyn Nets offered him a promotion to become a head coach for the first time in his career. Atkinson coached the rebuilding Nets back into the postseason two years after winning just 20 games, but they were knocked out of the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers.
When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the team in 2019-20, Atkinson didn't fit with the vision, and he resigned shortly before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.
Since his time with the Nets, Atkinson was an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, where he won his first NBA championship in 2022.
Now, he'll look to win his second as he leads Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs.
