Former Knicks Guard Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars
Former New York Knicks point guard Baron Davis went from basketball to the ballroom, but it was short-lived.
Davis and his partner Britt Stewart, along with 80's actor Corey Feldman and his partner Jenna Johnson, were voted out on the first "Dancing With The Stars" elimination of the season on Tuesday.
Davis and Stewart received 10 out of 20 points for their Week 1 Cha-cha-cha to "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer, putting them in a tie for ninth place on the leaderboard out of 14 couples.
In Week 2, Davis and Stewart improved, receiving a trio of sixes from the judges for a score of 18 out of 30. Their score on their samba to "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison put them in a tie for 11th place, keeping them out of the bottom two. However, they didn't receive enough votes from the viewers, eliminating him from the competition.
Davis was hoping to follow in the footsteps of his former teammate Iman Shumpert, who won the show back in 2021, but he ended up being the first eliminated. Props to Davis for participating and getting out of his comfort zone, which is something former Knicks Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly World Peace), Derek Fisher and Charles Oakley also did after their playing careers came to an end.
Davis played for the Knicks in the 2011-12 season, his last year in the NBA. He attempted a comeback to basketball with the Delaware 87ers (now Blue Coats) in the G League in 2016, but he wasn't able to make a return to the NBA.
Now that Davis is eliminated from the show, he can cheer on his cast mates from home.
The celebrities remaining in the competition are wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, social media influencer Alix Earle, Secret Lives of Mormon Lives cast members Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, podcaster Hilaria Baldwin, comedian Andy Richter, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, The Traitors star Dylan Efron, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap star and actress Elaine Hendrix and Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!